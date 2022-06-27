Lorde, Clairo, and Arlo Parks All Got ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’

Photo: BBC Music

Clairo and Arlo Parks sang with Lorde, and it was certainly not Clairo’s “worst show ever.” In fact, it was actively good! This past Sunday, Lorde performed at the Glastonbury Festival, and when it came time for her to sing the Solar Power single “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” she brought up two fellow Glastonbury-ers. It wasn’t Clairo’s first time collaborating with Lorde — she’s on the background vocals throughout the album, including on “Stoned” and the title track —and though Parks has not worked with Lorde before, she has performed with Bridgers (a Solar Power contributor in her own right) and is thus a natural fit. On this live version, Clairo’s lilting soprano on the top harmony was a welcome addition, contrasting Lorde’s throatier approach. It was also fun to see Parks, with all her preternatural cool, bounce off Lorde onstage.

The trio transformed the track from what Vulture’s music critic Craig Jenkins referred to as a “morbid weed spiral” into a meditative, cathartic bop. Less serious but also fun was seeing Lorde’s all-pink outfit and new blonde hair. Put her in Barbie, Greta!