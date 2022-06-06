Steve Harvey Confirms Michael B. Jordan Is Losing the Breakup

Photo: Getty Images

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are no longer a couple, Harvey’s dad confirmed on an episode of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Over the weekend, reports of their breakup began to surface after a year of dating, and Lori, 25, completely scrubbed her Instagram account of Jordan’s presence. Lori, on the other hand, can still be seen on the 35-year-old’s Instagram feed. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” a source close to the couple told People. On June 6, Steve became the first person to speak on the record about the breakup. “I’ve heard about it, you know,” he confirmed. “I wish them well. I’m Team Lori 1,000 percent. “It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship.” While he expressed his support for both his daughter and Jordan, he also emphasized how smart it is to “get out of a relationship early,” before it gets expensive. Apparently, the best way to end things nowadays is on social media, according to the Judge Steve Harvey host. “I’mma have to start breaking up on IG ’cause this going-to-court is costly,” he joked. According to that logic, and the lack of any boo’d-up pics on her feed, Lori is broken up, while Jordan recently appeared quite unwell sitting courtside at the NBA Finals on June 5. Smile through the pain.