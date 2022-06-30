MGK ‘Clinked’ a Champagne Glass on His Head Because ‘There Were No Forks’

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his sold-out Madison Square Garden show by injuring himself with glass, as a white rapper turned pop-punk-pastiche superstar might. Megan Fox’s man explained the bloody situation during his visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers on June 29. “You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork?” MGK reasons. “I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head.” “In medicine they call that asking for it,” Meyers replied. One champagne flute cannot get an emo boy down. The champagne-based injury occurred at NYC’s Catch after the show on June 28, where he took a microphone to say “I don’t give a fuck, bro. I don’t give a shit,” before hitting his head with the flute, bloodying himself and sending onlookers into terror, according to a Page Six article. He then performed his song “My Ex’s Best Friend” for the restaurant, while denying the bandages that his team attempted to provide him … Hard core? Though, not to be lame, but there had to be a fork somewhere in that food establishment.

