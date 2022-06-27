Machine Gun Kelly Got Sober for Megan Fox and His Daughter

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, and Megan Fox have been upfront about almost every part of their relationship. Like, every part. But, despite all that they’ve revealed, the couple hasn’t shared the darker moments of their romance. In his new Hulu documentary, Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink, Baker discusses dealing with his father’s death and his worsening mental health. His battle with substance abuse hit a breaking point in July 2020 when he called his fiancé Megan Fox with a shotgun in his mouth. “I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her,” he says in the documentary. “Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.” He realized he needed to “kick the drugs” in order to keep Fox and his daughter Casie in his life.

Life in Pink is currently streaming on Hulu.