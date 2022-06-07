Julia Garner Must Be the Lucky Star Who’ll Play Madonna

It really was the first star we saw all along. Julia Garner is set to get into the groove as Madonna in the pop icon’s upcoming biopic, Variety reports. Madonna, who is directing the film, seemed crazy for Garner from the start, setting off speculation when she followed the Ozark star on Instagram. Yet she opened her heart to others in the casting process, which reportedly included Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Sky Ferreira, and Bebe Rexha. Auditions were said to push actors over the borderline with separate choreography, acting, and singing sessions, sometimes with the woman herself. Yet Garner lived to tell and has been offered the shiny and new role, which she’s expected to accept. (Because we all know Madonna wouldn’t go for second best.) The film seemed to be in trouble deep last year after Madonna’s co-writer, Diablo Cody, quit the project; The Girl on the Train’s Erin Cressida Wilson later assumed the role that Cody had hung up and finished the script. That’s on top of this being the second attempted Madonna biopic, after Universal’s Blonde Ambition didn’t make it through the wilderness of development. Now, Garner’s casting seems like a ray of light for the movie’s future. Bitch, she’s Madonna!