One of the first studios confirmed to be at Comic-Con this year is a big one. Like, people will be camping out for days for a spot to watch their panels big. According to Deadline, Marvel Studios is making its return to San Diego Comic-Con this summer after three years of not attending. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said they would be back during a virtual press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder. They did not participate in the Comic-Con@Home events in 2020 and 2021 and the special edition in-person event in November.

While Marvel has not disclosed what projects they will be featuring at this year’s in-person convention, they have plenty to choose from in their slate. Marvel’s upcoming releases during 2022 include I Am Groot, Thor: Love and Thunder, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Coming up in 2023, Marvel has Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Blade. Marvel could also announce something completely new and break the internet (and the con). San Diego Comic-Con takes place Thursday, July 21 – Sunday, July 24.