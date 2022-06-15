Miss Trunchbull Is the Only Revolting One in the Matilda the Musical Trailer

“Revolting Children”? How about revolting prosthetics? That’s what Emma Thompson wears in Matilda the Musical, starring as the evil headmistress Miss Trunchbull facing a powerful generation of kids. Netflix has released the first trailer for the musical, one of the first projects since the streamer’s acquisition of Roald Dahl’s catalogue. Netflix’s Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is multiple adaptations deep — a film rendering of the 2010 musical adaptation of the 1988 book, which, of course, had its own film adaptation in 1996. This time around, Lashana Lynch plays Miss Honey and Alisha Weir stars as Matilda herself. Yes, she does get thrown over the fence in the trailer.

