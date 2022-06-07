Matthew McConaughey speaking at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the White House held a press briefing with Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey, who delivered an impassioned plea for gun reform. The actor shared stories about those who died in the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in his hometown and called for leaders to take bipartisan action. He began his remarks with a call to turn this moment into one of “real change” and anecdotes from his trip to the city in the aftermath of tragedy. “I’m here today in the hopes of applying what energy, reason, and passion that I have into trying to turn this moment into a reality. Because, as I said, this moment is different,” he told the press. In an emotional moment, the actor held up artwork from 10-year-old victim Alithia Ramirez and told the press about her dreams of going to art school in Paris while choking back tears. He also told the story of 10-year-old aspiring marine biologist Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, who “wore green high-top Converse with a heart she had hand-drawn on the right toe because they represented her love of nature,” while an aide held those same shoes that helped Maite’s parents identify her body after the shooting.

He stressed that he has no interest in banning guns, but he does believe that “responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by deranged individuals … Is [gun reform] a cure-all? Hell no.” The school shooting in Uvalde left 19 elementary-school students and two teachers dead. McConaughey met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill earlier on Tuesday to press for movement on gun legislation. Although the actor said last year that he was considering a run for Texas governor, he confirmed that he will not run in 2022.