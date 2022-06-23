HBO Max Can’t Get Enough Megan Stalter, Developing Comedy Pilot Church Girls

Call her “Sully the memoir not the movie,” because Megan Stalter is making an autobiographical pilot. Variety reports that HBO Max and A24 are developing a half-hour comedy pilot called Church Girls, which will be based on Stalter’s own life. The show will star Stalter as Beth, “a 20-year-old Christian closeted lesbian as she wrestles with her sexuality and faith in God, while entering adulthood in suburban Ohio.” Stalter currently plays Kayla on the HBO Max comedy series Hacks, so the streaming service seems like the natural landing place for this show. Gabe Liedman will be a co–executive producer of the series along with Stalter. Stalter shared the news on on Twitter, writing, “The Gay God girls are making a pilot.” Amen, gay!