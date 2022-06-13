Megan Thee Stallion Joins the Starz on P-Valley Season 2 As Tina Snow

A first look at Tina Snow in P-Valley. Photo: STARZ

Great news for Cara Delevingne and other Megan Thee Stallion fans. It might be the season for hot girl summer, but Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the ice queen back. The rapper is set to star on season 2 of Starz’s P-Valley as a character called Tina Snow, which happens to be the name of her icy alter ego and her second EP. And her involvement in the show doesn’t end there: In addition to her appearance in this new season, Megan has written and recorded a new original song that will be featured in a later episode of the show. P-Valley, based on the play by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall, follows a group of people who work at a Mississippi strip club called The Pynk. Megan’s role was teased in yesterday’s episode, during which The Pynk’s teen DJ (Brandon Gilpin) turned down an offer to join rapper Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) on tour because he’s working with an Atlanta artist. A clip of this mystery artist saying “run that beat back for a real bitch” was all it took for the hotties to know it was their girl, but it’s still nice of Starz to officially confirm the news.