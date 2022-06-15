Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez in Jail, “Under the Jail”

It’s young Tina Snow. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

It’s one thing being betrayed by a man (let’s be honest: it’s expected), but it’s a whole other horror being double-crossed by your best friend. Unfortunately for Megan Thee Stallion, she believes she underwent a double betrayal in July 2020 after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the foot following a kickback with lip-gloss mogul Kylie Jenner and (ex) bestie Kelsey Harris. “I want him to go to jail,” Megan told Rolling Stone. “I want him to go under the jail.” As for her former friend, she claims Harris met Lanez at a hotel less than two days after the shooting to thank her for keeping her mouth shut. “This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that,”” Megan claimed. “And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.” Harris responded to Tina Snow’s claims in a messy video on her Instagram Story June 15. “If y’all not catching on the social media games right now, then I don’t know what to tell y’all,” she said. “When it’s my turn, just know I’m going to break everything the fuck down, and we gonna see who looks bad in the end.”

Megan Thee Stallion, legal name Megan Pete, initially tried to cover for Lanez, fearing that police would use deadly force against the armed rapper, and told authorities she stepped on glass. Everything changed when certain sides of the internet began disparaging the Grammy-winning artist with rumors that the two had a sexual relationship and she was simply jealous of Lanez’s interactions with Jenner and Harris that night. Lanez would later claim on Twitter that he did in fact have a relationship with Megan (which she firmly denied in an interview with Gayle King). The case goes to trial in September, which, in more pleasant news, appears to be around the time Megan Thee Stallion’s second album will drop.

She previewed three tracks for Rolling Stone, which were recorded at Criteria Studios in North Miami, in addition to the singles “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.” “Pressurelicous,” a reportedly “dark and intense” hype track, features bars from Future, with Megan rapping, “I’m stompin’ on hos so motherfuckin’ hard I’m knockin’ out Mario tokens!” Other tracks include “Anxiety,” which deals with the loss of her mother, and the Murda Beatz joint “Gift and Curse,” which Rolling Stone describes as a song that “layers personal revelation on top of exuberant dance music.” The latter track delves into Megan’s paradox of being strong, which causes others to underestimate how much they should care. “It’s a gift that I’m so strong,” she told Rolling Stone, “but I feel like it’s also a curse, because it makes things get kind of lonely sometimes. Everybody’s kind of like, ‘Well, you good. You got it. I ain’t messing with you.’ So I feel like it makes people treat me not as delicate as I would like them to.” Dark-sided people, get the message.