Ok, Now Where Is Michael Cera’s Barbie Look?

Ok, we’ve all seen the pictures of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling skating around Venice beach as Barbie and Ken. They’re colorful! They’re tan! They’re hot! Even America Ferrera and Will Ferrell were there being hot with them. But what about every quirky girl’s dream man Michael Cera, aka the Ryan Gosling of the indie gal community, who was also cast in the movie? While there aren’t a lot of details on what his role will be in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film, there’s plenty of room to speculate. According to rumors, stars like Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, and Ncuti Gatwa will also be taking on the role of Barbie and Ken. Why can’t Michael Cera do the same? Is there an alternative universe where he’s playing guitar for his Barbie Aubery Plaza? Or Dua Lipa? Look, he slapped Rihanna’s ass, anything can happen.