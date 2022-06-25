The Young and the Restless’s Mishael Morgan Makes History at Daytime Emmys

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Young and the Restless’s Mishael Morgan became the first Black actress to win a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her work playing Amanda Sinclair. In her acceptance speech, Morgan thanked her loved ones and talked about her career journey. “I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I’m now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do,” she said on stage Friday night. “Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation … they can strive to be the best.”

Throughout the show, the hosts for the night, Nischelle Turner & Kevin Frazier, tried to make the most of a depressing news day. They subtly mentioned this morning’s Supreme Court decision; Turner exclaimed that the dress she chose was “her choice,” emphasizing the “her.” As the show continued, Jennifer Aniston congratulated her father, John Aniston with The Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on Days of Our Lives. John was not present at the show but his co-star Suzanne Rogers accepted the award on his behalf.