Let’s All Pause to Compliment Molly Shannon

Emmy voters, you know what to do. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter via YouTube

Well, thank goodness somebody’s acknowledging Molly Shannon this season. This year’s Hollywood Reporter Comedy Actress Roundtable came out June 16, and a good portion of the content was just various actresses going around and saying how much they love Shannon. The most intense moments start around the 32-minute mark, as Shannon discusses how she gets past feeling like she looks old on photo shoots. “You’re hot!” interjects Only Murders in the Building star and Shannon fan Selena Gomez. “That’s like the first thing I told you.” Then Life & Beth creator and self-professed Shannon admirer Amy Schumer, takes on the mantle, saying Shannon made her think it is possible “to be funny and hot.” The table concurred. “You are one of the women that helped define, for me … you can be this gorgeous woman,” Shannonite Tracee Ellis Ross adds, proving wrong “this idea that you can just be one thing.” The actresses might as well have looked at the camera and said, “Ladies and gentlemen … her!”

Shannon has had a banner 12 months on TV, starring in three of this TV season’s best shows: The White Lotus, The Other Two, and I Love That for You. Shannon gives career-high performances in each and has yet to be nominated for any awards for any of them, which is not only a travesty but an issue worthy of national attention. Her spot in this roundtable is a good start, but step it up, premium cable. Emmy nominations come out next month, and if there’s no Shannon on that list, expect us to go fully hungry Liz Lemon on the offices of HBO Max.