Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Will Puppetize My Neighbor Totoro

Photo: Studio Ghibli/My Neighbor Totoro/IMDB

More like My Puppet Totoro. Per Deadline, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop — which makes The Muppets and Sesame Street characters — is building life-sized puppets for a stage adaptation of My Neighbor Totoro. (Well, it’s a British adaptation, so it’s My Neighbour Totoro now.) The original 1988 Hayao Miyazaki hit follows Satsuki and Mei, a pair of sisters who move to the Japanese countryside and encounter various spirits. Playwright Tom Morton-Smith’s take on the animated Studio Ghibli classic, staged by the Royal Shakespeare Company, will include puppetized versions of two giant, fluffy creatures: Totoro and the Catbus. But it seems like these are no ordinary puppets: Director Phelim McDermott told Deadline that the Catbus will actually fly, though he chalked it up to “theater magic” and would not explain the mechanics of brining a twelve-legged feline that doubles as air transport to life. Creature Shop is following designs from famed puppeteer Basil Twist, while Mervyn Millar from British puppet studio Significant Object will create additional puppets for the production. Featuring Joe Hisaishi’s original movie score and additional music, My Neighbour Totoro is set to premiere — with full-size forest friends — at London’s Barbican on October 8.