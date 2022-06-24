Thanks, Nancy

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Monday, May 2, an unpublished draft of a United States Supreme Court majority opinion leaked to the public, revealing that the judges would be overturning Roe v. Wade, eliminating Americans’ constitutional right to safe and legal abortion. On Friday, June 24, the ruling was passed. Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with nearly two full months of warning, foresight, and preparation for this moment, took immediate action in response to the ruling by bravely reading a poem.

The poem was actually lyrics to a song called “I Have No Other Country,” by seven-time Israeli Eurovision songwriter Ehud Manor, who also translated the songs for the Hebrew version of Barney.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reads a poem in reaction to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/tEFDbgR04M — The Recount (@therecount) June 24, 2022

Other acts of resistance from elected representatives include yoga and glee club.