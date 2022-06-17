Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal Is Almost Ready for You

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Comedy Central

No, Nathan for You’s still not coming back, but Nathan Fielder does have some new content for us. After a long wait, his new comedy series The Rehearsal will officially premiere on July 15 on HBO and HBO Max. The six-episode show’s premise basically sounds like a dream come true for anyone who has ever felt compelled to practice an argument, re-record a voicemail, or write down a little script to read off of during a meeting. According to an official synopsis, Fielder will use “a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources” to allow “ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by ‘rehearsing’ them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design.” We’re sure The Rehearsal’s rehearsals felt very meta. But who exactly is responsible for this business idea that could give Dumb Starbucks a run for its money? As far as we can tell, mainly Fielder himself. In addition to starring as a man who wants to eliminate uncertainty from everyday life, Fielder will also serve as a writer, director, and executive producer for the show. It might sound like a lonely job, but The Rehearsal’s teaser poster reassures us that while he might not be surrounded by people, he’s definitely got company.