Andre Drummond Shows Feet on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel is doing his annual post-NBA finals shows, which always involve a certain amount of comedic participation from ballers. Andre Drummond lent his big ass feet to a sketch in which he was selling shoes modeled on…his big ass feet. If you like your footwear uncanny, then ADBAFs (Andre Drummond’s Big Ass Feet) are for you.

Kimmel also announced that President Joe Biden would be making his first in-studio late night appearance on the show later this week. June 8, to be specific. “Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night,” he Tweeted. “No malarkey.” Let’s be honest, Jimmy. You can’t guarantee a completely malarkey-less experience for POTUS. To modify a Mr. Show quote, “If you’re going to write a comedy scene talk show, you’re going to have some rat feces malarkey in there.”