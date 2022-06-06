Neve Campbell Says She Won’t Return to Scream 6 Over Slashed Pay

Photo: Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV /Getty Images

The horrific news is true: Neve Campbell isn’t returning to Scream 6. After speculation over her continued role as survivor Sidney Prescott in the slasher series, Campbell confirmed her exit to Deadline, calling it “a very difficult decision to move on.” The actor elaborated that she walked away over low pay. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” she stated. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” Campbell is just the latest woman to exit a franchise over low pay, after Arden Cho recently confirmed she wouldn’t be in the new Teen Wolf movie due to a low salary offer. Campbell starred in the first five Scream movies, including the 2021 installment, the first film in over a decade. Scream 6 is set to premiere in 2023.