New on Paramount+: June 2022

Evil season 3. Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+
Evil season three

How does one encapsulate the chaotic goodness of Evil? Coming back for its third season, the series continues to follow Katja Herbers’s psychologist Kristen, Mike Colter’s newly ordained David, and Aasif Mandvi’s techie Ben as they encounter a whole new batch of supernatural mysteries. Are you in? (Streaming June 12.)

Available June 1

South Park The Streaming Wars
Wildboyz, seasons 1–4
Alive
All the Right Moves
Along Came a Spider
As Good As It Gets
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Boxcar Bertha
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers
Coach Carter
Cocktail
Dead Man Walking
Desperate Hours
Dragonslayer
Easy Money
Eat Drink Man Woman
Fences
Four Brothers
Friday the 13th
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Good Burger
Harold and Maude
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Interview With the Vampire
Invasion U.S.A.
Juice
Kalifornia
King Solomon’s Mines
Last Holiday
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Loch Ness
Looks That Kill
Magnolia
Mermaids
Necessary Roughness
Not Without My Daughter
Office Space
Paths of Glory
Save the Last Dance
Scream 4
Selma
Sideways
Smoke Signals
Snake Eyes
Snatch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Stealth
Step Up
The Babysitter
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Fighting Temptations
The Fortune Cookie
The Getaway
The Honeymooners
The Mod Squad
The Preacher’s Wife
The Presidio
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Untamed Heart
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
White Men Can’t Jump
Witness
Zoolander

Available June 8

Amazing Animal Friends
I Am Richard Pryor
Ink Master Grudge Match, season 1
PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue
Yellowjackets, episodes 1–2

Available June 12

Evil, season 3 premiere
The Tony Awards: Act One (exclusively on Paramount+)
The 75th Annual Tony Awards

Available June 13

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
The Wolf of Wall Street

Available June 14

Detroit

Available June 15

Impossible Repairs
Lego City Adventures, season 2
Love & Hip Hop, season 10
Wild Tales From the Farm

Available June 16

Players

Available June 17

Jerry & Marge Go Large, premiere
Watergate: High Crimes at the White House

Available June 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), season 1
Tosh.0, season 12

Available June 24

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards

Available June 28

Secrets of the Oligarch Wives
Hip Hop My House, season 1

Available June 30

Save Me, seasons 1–2
Signal, season 1
Voice, seasons 1–2
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Zoolander 2

