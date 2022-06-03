A New Trailer for Nope? Yep!

Photo: @Nope_Movie/Twitter

Yeah, nah, nah, nah. Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope, mm-mm. Nah. No. No. No. No. Nope. Hell no.

This is almost all the dialogue we get a taste of in the latest trailer for Jordan Peele’s horror film, Nope. The emphatic dissents from Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya punctuate the creepy score, coming in faster and faster over ominous desert imagery. We also get a good look at the spaceship that will definitely be whipping up something upsetting. You know what else is a good look? Steven Yeun in a cowboy hat. The 30-second teaser is subtly brilliant in how it stitches together reactions of fear, panic, and disgust, but for the most part, we don’t see what they’re reacting to, leading our imaginations to run wild between now and the film’s July 22 release date. Back in April, Peele shared footage from the film at CinemaCon and said, “I’m going to personally thrive on the number of times we hear the word ‘nope’ in the theater.” That’s gonna be a problem because we’re giving this teaser a resounding “Yep!”

As the previously-released full trailer reveals, Daniel Kaluuya and (a very charismatic) Keke Palmer star in Nope as the owners of Hollywood’s first and only Black-owned horse training ranch. Their characters’ lives are forever changed by the presence of some otherworldly creatures. Beyond that, the trailer keeps plot specifics close to the cowboy vest. In addition to Palmer, Kaluuya, and Yeun, Nope stars Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, and Barbie Ferreira. The film hits theaters on July 22. Watch the full trailer below.

