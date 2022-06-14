Only Murders in the Building Trailer: New Season, New Murder

Welcome back to the Arconia, the only co-op on the Upper East Side where residents both solve murders and get accused of them. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short portray the podcasting persons of interests in the second murder to strike Arconia living up to the show’s titular Only Murders in the Building. In an exclusive trailer for the hit Hulu comedy, the trio stalk musty apartments and hidden corridors to search for any new evidence that will clear their name. They sit in twee mid-century looking vehicles, discussing the possibility that someone is trying to frame them. Who, you might ask? Well, there’s two shots of kitchen knives, which could be a red herring… Or, a rich elderly woman who dresses in black and white tweed jackets with a likely seat on the board of MoMA? Perhaps! We’re also joined by Tina Fey, who plays a rival podcast host, and Cara Delevingne — no stranger to lurking around shady corners — who joins the cast as art-world insider Alice. The second season will premiere on June 28 wherever you listen to podcasts on Hulu.

