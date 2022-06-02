Photo: Vivien Killilea/WireImage

The Greek chorus has been filling up as the Percy Jackson series has added five more cast members to its line-up. Jason Mantzoukas and Megan Mullally, two comedy favorites will join the Rick Riordan-approved adaption. The Big Mouth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Mantzoukas will play Dionysus, a.k.a. Mr. D, the camp counselor for Camp Half Blood while the Will & Grace and Party Down star Mullally will play Alecto, a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds, a math teacher who is one of the three Furies who are loyal to Hades. Joining them are Virginia Kull (Super Pumped), Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement), and Timm Sharp as Percy’s mother, Chiron a.k.a. Mr. Burner, and Percy’s stepfather. The news comes from Variety during their first week of production in Vancouver.

On the Percy front, Walker Scobell is on a titular-role streak. First he was Adam in The Adam Project (technically one of two Adams with Ryan Reynolds), and now he’s Percy in the Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Original series author Rick Riordan announced the casting on his website. “I got to deliver the news to Walker personally via Zoom back on Jan. 28 that he had been chosen for the part,” he wrote, “and it was a magical moment that made me feel for the first time: ‘Okay, this is real. This is worth all the waiting and the hard work. This project is going to be amazing.’”

Four months later, Percy Jackson (Riordan’s Version) cast its Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase. The official Percy Jackson series Twitter announced on May 5 that Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper by the Dozen) have joined the official trio for the Disney+ show. Riordan blogged about the completed trio, promising fans that they “will do you proud.” The author has been much more involved in this version of Percy Jackson than the 2010 film adaptation. “They should censor the entire thing,” he tweeted in 2020. “Just two hours of blank screen. We’re gonna fix it soon.” Looks like soon has gotten a whole lot sooner.

This post has been updated throughout.