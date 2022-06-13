Philip Baker Hall, Longtime Character Actor, Dead at 90

Photo: Mark Tillie/Rysher/Kobal/Shutterstock

Philip Baker Hall, a prolific actor with a 50-year career and credits in more than 100 films and TV shows, died on June 12. He was 90. Sam Farmer, a Los Angeles Times reporter and Hall’s neighbor, confirmed the news on Twitter, calling Hall “one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met.” Hall made his feature-film debut in the 1970 drama Cowards, which screened at Cannes. He later became known for his character acting and guest appearances on TV shows — with early roles on Good Times and M*A*S*H. In the 199os, he starred in the films Cigarettes & Coffee and Hard Eight, beginning a partnership with writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson. Hall later played roles in Anderson’s Boogie Nights and Magnolia. His other films include The Truman Show, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Zodiac, and Argo. Hall’s most recent role was in the 2020 Netflix series Messiah.