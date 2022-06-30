Everything’s Trash but Phoebe Robinson’s New Show Looks Great

Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay seems like a pretty Zen mindset to have in this world, and four years after Phoebe Robinson published her book of the same name, it feels more true than ever. Now, that book serves as inspiration for the comedian and author’s new Freeform series, shortened to an even more accurate Everything’s Trash. The show has Phoebe playing “Phoebe,” a “30-something podcast star navigating her messy life.” “Forced to grow up when her older brother Jayden emerges as a leading political candidate,” the description reads, “she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood.” What that means is a whole lot of fun-looking messiness: dating a guy played by Brandon Jay McLaren, trading barbs with Moses Storm, getting shushed at work by Chris Gethard, possibly being attacked by an owl. You know, the usual. The new series by the 2 Dope Queens star premieres on Freeform July 13 and Hulu the next day.

