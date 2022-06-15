Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Promises Murder Lairs

If the original Pretty Little Liars was known for one thing: it was creepy lairs. That, and a deeply troubling teacher-student romance at the heart of the show. All the various A-Team members had creepy little set-ups from which they could stalk the liars, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin appears to be no different. HBO Max released a teaser for the show, depicting the new A and their plot-explaining murder board. The new generation of liars include Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria), Minnie (Malia Pyles), and Noa (Maia Reficco). This version of A has beef with the town of Millwood, where 20 years ago, the town was “almost ripped apart” by a series of tragedies, per the official synopsis. Now, someone is coming for the perpetrators of 20 years ago Nightmare on Elm Street-style. Not in their dreams, but through their kids. The first three episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin come to HBO Max July 28.

Related