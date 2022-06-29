How Long Will This Radio Station Keep Playing Rage Against the Machine?

Photo: YouTube

Well, someone does not want to do what they’re told. A radio station in Vancouver has been playing the radio edit version of Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” for over 10 hours. The marathon Ragefest began shortly after popular morning duo Kevin & Sonia announced that they had been canned by the station after 5 years on air. The mysterious broadcast was first noticed by the Guardian’s Tracey Lindeman, who herself is more into to “Sleep Now in the Fire.” But that doesn’t have the same oomph as the lyrics to “Killing in the Name,” specifically the line about “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me.” When asked for comment, a DJ who only identified himself as “Apollo” had this to say: “I’m not allowed to say. I’m just a guy in a booth, just letting the Rage play over and over. What do you think? Do you like it?”

This is not the first time the song has been used in radio protest, as Jon and Tracey Morter launched a successful campaign to make “Killing in the Name” the UK Christmas single of 2009. The UK Christmas single had been whoever won X Factor for a few years, and the British public was sick of the Cowell-ification of the holiday. The KISS-FM livestream was still playing Rage at the time of publication.