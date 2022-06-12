Roddy Ricch Arrested on Gun Charges, Case Dropped Same Weekend

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested in Queens Saturday night, right before he was supposed to perform at the Governor’s Ball. However, less than a day later, the charges have been dropped. Ricch and two other men, Carlos Collins and Michael Figueroa, were arrested for charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession of an unlawful feeding device. Ricch was arrested trying to enter the Governor’s Ball. Private security stopped a car containing Ricch and the two other men, who saw a 9 mm gun and a 9-round magazine inside. According to the NY Daily News, charges against Ricch and Collins were dismissed, while Figueroa was arraigned on Sunday. The charges could result in 7 years prison time for each count, if he is convicted. The Governor’s Ball announced the cancellation of Ricch’s set Saturday night on Twitter, without further explanation. Other performers of the three-day festival included Halsey, Kid Cudi, and Japanese Breakfast.