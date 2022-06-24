Photo: Getty Images

Roe v. Wade was officially overturned by the Supreme Court this morning. This means that individual states now have the ability to ban abortions, particularly the 22 states that already passed trigger laws ensuring such bans take place immediately. As grief over the loss of a fundamental right continues to set in across America, celebrities and public figures have begun issuing statements on social media.

Here are their reactions:

Viola Davis

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022

Taylor Swift

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Yvette Nicole Brown

I hope the 53% of white women who just couldn’t stomach voting for @HillaryClinton are happy that they’ve just ensured that their daughters grow up in #Gilead.



A woman’s right to choose is a HEALTH decision.



A PERSONAL health decision.



I’m a Christian and know that. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 24, 2022

Michelle Obama

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

Quinta Brunson

Just depressing — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) June 24, 2022

Patricia Arquette

This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 24, 2022

Padma Lakshmi

People will still get abortions.



These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned.



This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 24, 2022

Danny DeVito

Supreme Court my ass — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) June 24, 2022

Amanda Shires

Shea Coulee

Roe V Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court is so disgusting. I am so ashamed of the direction that this country is going. This blatant hate for women’s rights is so unbelievably concerning and heartbreaking. — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) June 24, 2022

Pearl Jam

No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zo67xyzex5 — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) June 24, 2022

Josh Gad

You don’t need 280 characters today. Just one word: Rage https://t.co/ECu46yV70L — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 24, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers

“All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies”. @phoebe_bridgers calls out the US Supreme Court on stage at Glastonbury. She had an abortion last year. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/cKBNZdhhNr — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) June 24, 2022

John Legend

Storm troopers on their way to tell women to shut up and accept government mandated childbirth. Sickening https://t.co/2zRbqHkVgR — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 24, 2022

Bette Midler

GET READY, GAYS. YOU’RE NEXT. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

Lynda Carter

The Dobbs decision is a tragedy. The heartbreak this has caused is immeasurable. But someday, hopefully soon, we WILL find our way to a future where reproductive freedom is forever enshrined in federal law. — Lynda Carter ☮️ (@RealLyndaCarter) June 24, 2022

Maggie Rogers

abortion is healthcare.

bodily autonomy is a human right. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) June 24, 2022

Cat Power

Seth MacFarlane

Not too long ago, this would have been dystopian sci-fi. But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the GOP is printed here in black and white. How much farther this will go once again depends on American voters. Blame extremism or apathy, but this is America: pic.twitter.com/WefAworLlW — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 24, 2022

Jon Favreau

An enraging, tragic catastrophe that will endanger the health and lives of millions.



A right-wing Supreme Court and most Republican politicians have embraced the most extreme position on abortion - a position supported by only 15-20% of the public.



Fuck these people. https://t.co/keCJcuDYAR — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 24, 2022

Busy Phillips

It doesn’t end here. Fuck this sham. Fuck these people. If you’re a single issue voter and your issue is your taxes, fuck you too. This Supreme Court is on you. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 24, 2022

Charli XCX

just because you’re not an American citizen does not mean the overturning of Roe V Wade is none of your business. if you support womens rights and human rights you NEED to be vocal about how drastic and appalling the overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion is. — Charli (@charli_xcx) June 24, 2022

Keke Palmer

I’m past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another’s right & keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose?? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2022

Elizabeth Banks

This is devastating news for families - Men and women - who believe the government should not decide when and with whom they become parents. This is not the end of this fight for human rights. https://t.co/spFusnvwbF — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 24, 2022

Katya Zamolodchikova

Fuck that dusty ass constitution and fuck these ghoulish Supreme Court clowns. — Katya (@katya_zamo) June 24, 2022

Hayley Williams