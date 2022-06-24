celebrity response

Celebrities Respond to the Supreme Court Overturning of Roe v. Wade


Photo: Getty Images

Roe v. Wade was officially overturned by the Supreme Court this morning. This means that individual states now have the ability to ban abortions, particularly the 22 states that already passed trigger laws ensuring such bans take place immediately. As grief over the loss of a fundamental right continues to set in across America, celebrities and public figures have begun issuing statements on social media.

Here are their reactions:

Viola Davis

Taylor Swift

Yvette Nicole Brown

Michelle Obama

Quinta Brunson

Patricia Arquette

Padma Lakshmi

Danny DeVito

Amanda Shires

Shea Coulee

Pearl Jam

Josh Gad

Phoebe Bridgers

John Legend

Bette Midler

Lynda Carter

Maggie Rogers

Cat Power

Seth MacFarlane

Jon Favreau

Busy Phillips

Charli XCX

Keke Palmer

Elizabeth Banks

Katya Zamolodchikova

Hayley Williams

