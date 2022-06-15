Urgent: How Do I Get Ryan Gosling’s Ken-Branded Underwear?

Hiya, dollface. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Greta Gerwig knows how to celebrate Pride Month. Warner Bros. has released a new photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken in Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie and there is a lot going on in the photo: bleached-blond hair, very tan abs, and a remarkable resemblance to the gay Ken doll, Earring Magic Ken, that Mattel released without realizing his necklace looked like a sex toy. Gosling stars in the film alongside Margot Robbie, and though we’re super-excited for the movie, we must note that it’s taking two professional actors to do what Silky Nutmeg Ganache did all on her own.

Ryan Gosling as Barbie hmm pic.twitter.com/Ikm5WuxRFv — Vulture (@vulture) June 15, 2022

The photo importantly shows off not just Gosling’s shiny new hair and even shinier abs, but also a pair of Ken-branded underwear. Gerwig and gang probably (correctly) chose to ignore a potentially lucrative brand deal with Calvin Klein in favor of the Ken logo, and now it’s destined to live forever as a homosexual Halloween costume. It’s unclear if Ken is going to be an underwear designer in the upcoming film or if he’s just really skilled with his embroidery needle, because the plot of this film is still very hush-hush. Either way, we’re going to need to see Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa in a pair, as well.