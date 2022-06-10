Sandra Oh Reveals She ‘Got Very, Very Sick’ From Grey’s Anatomy Fame

Photo: Getty Images for Netflix

Sandra Oh spoke candidly to Variety about the pressures of fame during her time on Grey’s Anatomy, revealing that sudden stardom affected her physical and mental health. In an “Actors on Actors” conversation with Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon, Oh explained that her life “changed very much” following the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy in 2005. “Honestly, I got sick. I think my whole body was very, very sick. Even though you keep on working, right?” Oh said. She continued, “It’s just like, ‘Oh, I can’t sleep. Oh, my back hurts. I don’t know what’s wrong with my skin.’ I learned that I had to take care of my health first. But that’s not only your body, right? That is your soul.” Oh played Dr. Cristina Yang for 10 seasons on the long-running ABC medical drama, before leaving the show in 2014 to pursue hopefully less stressful projects. Watch the full conversation between Oh and Ho-yeon below.