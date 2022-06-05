Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence on a Reboot: ‘We’re Gonna Do It’

Photo: Paul Drinkwater/Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Don’t tell TLC, but it seems like we’ll eventually be getting more Scrubs. Per Deadline, a Scrubs reunion panel at the ATX Festival on Sunday, June 5 was very receptive to the idea of rebooting the series. “We’re gonna do it because people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other,” show creator Bill Lawrence said. The hospital comedy-drama aired its first seven seasons on NBC and its last two seasons on ABC. But we might not be getting a TV revival: Donald Faison, who played Christopher Turk, explained that a Scrubs movie might be more feasible for scheduling purposes. “I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again but it couldn’t be a full season,” he said. “Maybe like a movie or something we could shoot in a few months. With everything Bill is doing now, he’s never going to be free again. If he finds the time, we’ll do it.” Faison’s suggestion for a movie could also be the best option, given that Lawrence added during the panel that he wouldn’t do a Scrubs musical unless the entire cast wanted to. “Do you really want to hear Sarah [Chalke] sing? No, you don’t,” he joked. To that we say: hey, it’d be better than putting her in blackface again! Regardless of the final format, we’ll be waiting to see if this potential reboot ends up finding a banana hammock-friendly home.