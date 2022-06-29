See How Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell Run

We see how it is. First, a few actors get their knives out. Then Gal Gadot has enough Champagne to fill the Nile. And now all of a sudden, anybody who’s anybody thinks they can just be in a quirky, affected ensemble, ideally but not strictly in period dress, all assembled in a confined location as they uncover a murder mystery amongst their own with the help of an inspector? The latest culprits of this cinematic crime wave are the cast of See How They Run, a murder mystery starring Sam Rockwell as a mysteriously accented inspector and Saoirse Ronan as his intrepid constable. The two of them are trying to solve a whodunit set in the West End during the 1950s. The victim is Adrien Brody, killed in a costume store, and the suspects include playwright Ruth Wilson and posh actor David Oyelowo. Whether you love this sort of thing or just love Sir Shaw, See How They Run comes out on September 30.

