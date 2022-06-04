Shakira Will Now File Single Taxes After Break-Up With Soccer Boyfriend

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Shakira and her longtime boyfriend, football player Gerard Piqué, have announced they’re separating after being together for ten years. Yes, the Shakira who performed at the Super Bowl Half Time Show with JLO, recorded an album with Beyoncé, and has hips that do not lie. And her now ex-boyfriend who kicks balls around in the grass. In a joint statement to People, the couple stated, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.” They had met on the set of her FIFA 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The pair have two children together after being a couple for over a decade.

News of a potential break-up that has been building up for a few months. Shakira released “Te Felicito” with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro in April 2022, which featured lyrics like “For completing you I broke into pieces/They warned me, but I did not pay attention,” and “I realized that yours is false/It was the drop that overflowed the glass/Do not tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.” Then, a few days ago, a Spanish news outlet reported that Shakira allegedly caught Piqué cheating on her, and he had moved out of their house. While the two have been together for a while, they have never been officially married, which keeps the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer’s messy taxes just as complicated as they were before.