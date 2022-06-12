Squid Game Season Two Greenlit by Netflix

In news that should come as a surprise to no one, Netflix has officially greenlit season two of the hugely popular Squid Game. The creator of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, as well as its cast have been dropping hints about season two for months now, but the streaming service has now formally confirmed the return of the mega-hit, though there’s no official release date yet. “Gi-hun returns. The front man returns,” Hwang said in a statement. “The man in the suit ddakji might be back.” Hwang’s statement also gave us this stunning revelation about our very favorite killer robot-doll, Young-hee A.K.A. Chantal: “You will be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.” In addition to the statement, Netflix released a creepy season two teaser featuring Young-hee/Chantal (just in time for pride month!) Read our exclusive interview with Chantal here, and watch the teaser below.