Several Late Show Staffers Arrested for Entering Capitol Office Building

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

It’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert… and the U.S. Capitol Police? Per The Hollywood Reporter, a group of staffers filming a Triumph the Insult Comic Dog segment for the CBS late night show were arrested and charged with unlawful entry after entering a Capitol office building on Thursday night. The Associated Press reports that the Capitol Police refused to follow standard practice and provide names of the people who were arrested. But former Saturday Night Live writer Robert Smigel, who is the voice of Triumph, was reportedly among the people who were detained. No word yet on the fate of the foul-mouthed puppet dog, who we’re sure would’ve offended any officer in sight.

Police said they received a call about a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building at around 8:30 p.m. “Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway,” the USCP said in a statement. “The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day.” CBS, of course, tells a slightly different story. “[The staffers’] interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed,” a CBS spokesperson said in a statement to THR. “After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.” According to the USCP, an “active criminal investigation” is ongoing and may result in additional criminal charges. As you might expect, Fox News seemed thrilled to cover this turn of events, with Tucker Carlson proclaiming that Colbert’s producers had “committed insurrection.” Good thing Fox applies that same energy to every instance of unlawful entry to the U.S. Capitol, right?