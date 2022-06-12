Bernadette Peters Performed a Sondheim Tribute at the Tonys

Photo: Fred R. Conrad/Getty Images

Well of course Bernadette Peters sang a Stephen Sondheim tribute at the Tony Awards. What did you think would happen? After Sondheim’s death in November 2021, we knew the famed composer would be getting a tribute at the 75th Tony Awards. Peters, known for originating Sondheim roles like Dot in Sunday in the Park with George and The Witch in Into the Woods, sang “Children Will Listen” from Woods. Peters sang the song in with her signature fragility, both delicately and emotionally, given her close relationship with the late composer. She first sang the song in the original production of the show in 1986. The performance was intercut with interviews from Sondheim.

Not a dry eye in the house after @OfficialBPeters’ tribute to Stephen Sondheim at the #TonyAwards. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PNWke2jExz — CBS (@CBS) June 13, 2022

Sondheim was also represented at this year’s Tonys by a revival of his show Company. The show won multiple awards, including Best Director, Best Revival of a Musical, and both Supporting Actress and Actor in a Musical. Winners thanked Sondheim in many of their speeches, including the speech for Best Revival. An impressive but unsurprising showing for the most awarded composer in Tony history.