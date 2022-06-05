The Stranger Things Bump: Kate Bush Tops iTunes Charts

Photo: YouTube

Update, Sunday, June 5 at 1:30 p.m.: Goth gatekeepers might be sad about Kate Bush’s recent resurgence, but she’s certainly not. In a new statement posted on her website, Bush acknowledged that her song “Running Up That Hill” is “being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love” Stranger Things, which featured the song in its fourth season. “Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8,” she said. “It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.” She added that she herself loves the Netflix series, which will continue with a second installment of season four on July 1. “I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July,” Bush wrote. “Best wishes, Kate.”

Original story published May 29, 2022 follows.

Goth gatekeepers despair: Kate Bush is for normies now. The iconoclastic English singer/avant garde dance weirdo/sampling pioneer is featured prominently in Stranger Things season four, as Max (Sadie Sink)’s favorite artist. Max’s favorite song is “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” and let’s just say that comes up organically in the storytelling and leave it at that. Thanks to the song’s prominence in the show, the song topped the iTunes charts, and made several more streaming breakthroughs over the weekend. The Wrap is reporting that Bush “landed on streaming charts for the first time. It currently sits at 106 on Spotify’s Top 200, with 1,099,174 plays,” while the Stranger Things 4 album is number five on the iTunes album charts.

Loving Kate Bush was hardly invented by the Duffer Brothers, though. Placebo covered the song in 2003, getting an Atwood Bump when it was featured in the season-four premiere of The O.C. (No matter the version, this is apparently the only song that properly conveys the grief main characters feel when someone with blonde wavy hair dies in the season 3 finale of a show.) Former Outkast Gemini Big Boi is an avowed fan, as are the hundreds of people who have gathered on various wily, windy moors to recreate her choreo for “Wuthering Heights.” The Great British Baking Show co-host Noel Fielding has also recreated the choreography for Bush’s breakout hit for Comic Relief. Ball’s in your court, Demogorgon.