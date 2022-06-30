Strangers, Andrew Scott’s New Movie With Paul Mescal, Sounds Hot

The one and only Sexy Priest. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

In news designed to make homosexuals make weird sounds when they hear it: Looking and Weekend creator Andrew Haigh will direct Fleabag’s sexy priest, Andrew Scott, and Normal People’s sexy short-wearer, Paul Mescal, in his loose adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s 1987 novel Strangers, according to a Variety report released June 30. Also starring in the cast are The Crown’s Claire Foy and Kate Mara’s Jamie Bell. Foy has plenty of reasons to shout “A bunch of boys!” again.

“Strangers follows screenwriter Adam (Scott) who, one night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life,” per Variety. And it might just be more than innuendo. “As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents (Foy and Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago,” continues the plot summary. Production has reportedly begun in the U.K. The film’s release date is yet to be set, but I certainly plan to die and come back to life upon viewing.