Has Succession Season 4 Started Production? Uh-huh.

“Three tickets to Minions: The Rise of Gru, please.” Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

It’s summertime in New York City, which means kids are out of school, people are hitting the beach, and the cast of Succession is being fitted for suits and pushed back into the boardroom. As of today, the show has officially begun production on its fourth season. A press release from HBO gives a sneak peek of the filming location; based on the baseboards and wall-panel moldings in the background, we’re going to guess this scene could be set in the Metropolitan Museum–adjacent apartment of Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The production slate shows that Mark Mylod is directing episode one of season four. The press release also gives the logline:

In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Those wacky Roys are at it again!