Obviously, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Making a Show Together

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

When you turn your wedding into a special on HGTV, it’s only a matter of time before your marriage gets a series order. That’s the case for Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, the TV real-estate power couple, who will star in an upcoming docuseries about their lives together for the network. Per People, the show is set to be called The Flipping El Moussas and premiere in 2023. It continues a pattern for Tarek of working with his spouses, after he rose to fame on HGTV’s Flip or Flop with his former wife, Christina Hall. That show came to an end earlier this year, giving Tarek an opening for a new project. The series, which marks Heather’s first for the channel, cements the El Moussas as a HGTV family. (There’s no word on whether this will affect her future on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, which has been reportedly renewed for two more seasons.) “The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all,” the couple said in a statement. All out of love (of that sweet reality-TV fame), right?