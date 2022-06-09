Watch Tenacious D Cover The Who, For Safe Gun Laws

Which of these two things do you think America’s epidemic of mass shootings would inspire first: re-upping the assault weapons ban, or Jack Black in Ann Margret drag? If you thought the former, sorry, you’re in this reality. Jack Black and Kyle Gass — a.k.a. Tenacious D, a.k.a. The D, a.k.a. Rage Kage and Jables — released a Who medley to fundraise for Everytown for Gun Safety. The single was accompanied by a Tommy-inspired video directed by Liam Lynch. The D have been bubbling in the zeitgeist of late. Jack Black was honored with the Comedic Genius Award at Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, and a clean version of their song “Friendship” was a big part of the opening flashback of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers. It just goes to show: long as there’s a record deal, they’ll always be friends.

