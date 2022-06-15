The Cast of Bound Is Reuniting (on the Chucky TV Show)

Photo: Gramercy Pictures

In news that makes you go “What? Okay, sure, why not,” all three leads in Bound are appearing in season 2 of Chucky. Also, Sutton Stracke is there. SyFy tweeted an image of Gina Gershon, Jennifer Tilly, and Joe Pantoliano smiling on the set of Chucky. Along for the reunion were also Meg Tilly, Tony Nappo, and most inexplicably of all Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke. “Look who’s coming to party on #Chucky Season 2,” the pic was captioned. Everybody looks to be having fun! Though not as much fun as that one pic of the three Bound stars in the hot tub. You know the one.

Written and directed by the Wachowskis, Bound is an erotic thriller starring Gina Gerson and Jennifer Tilly as girlfriends, and Pantoliano as the mafia money laundering dud standing between them and sapphic happiness. Jennifer Tilly, a longtime veteran of the Chucky-verse, seems to be the connecting factor for all these new co-stars. Meg is her sister, and Sutton is a pal. Bound often gets referenced in the various Chucky properties, especially in the ones where Tilly plays a version of herself as well as Chucky’s doll wife. Bringing Gershon and Joey Pants into the fold only ups the show’s queer rep. Last year, Chucky’s confirmation that his child is genderfluid went viral on TikTok.