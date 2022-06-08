Trevor Noah Has Some Ideas to Sexy Up the January 6 Hearings

The January 6 hearings will air on primetime starting Thursday morning (except on Fox News, duh), but The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah isn’t sure the timeslot is enough to nab the American public’s attention. He doesn’t have faith that these hearings will do numbers like the Watergate hearings, for example. “Americans’ only choice for entertainment in 1973 was either watching the Watergate hearings or chain-smoking in between heart attacks,” he said Wednesday night. Luckily, Noah has some suggestions for zhuzhing up the proceedings a bit. “Have a kiss cam going for the witnesses,” he suggested. Sex sells, which is why we should be shipping that guy who stole the podium with the podium. And if all else fails, break out the Lin Manuel Miranda.

