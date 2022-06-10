Photo: HBO

The Last of Us, a drama series adapted from the bestselling video game, has released a first look image of its stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie during the Summer Game Fest. During the presentation, Neil Druckmann, Co-President of Naughty Dog and Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Writer, and Director of the series, announced that the original voice actors are joining the drama series in unannounced roles; they will be playing different characters than they voiced in the game. Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv have also been announced to join the cast. The Last of Us follows Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) must depend on each other when modern civilization has been destroyed.

Earlier today, Playstation accidentally leaked that a remake of the first part of the award-winning series is coming out on Playstation 5 September 2, according to IGN. On Playstation Direct, a fan found a listing and a trailer for the remake of The Last Of Us Part 1 that included upgraded versions of the game and the DLC prequel, Left Behind. During the official announcement, Naughty Dog shared that there would be a new enemy A1 and new combat options.