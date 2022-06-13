The Lehman Trilogy Is Being Adapted for TV, and It’s Still Doing the Twist

Photo: Julieta Cervantes/Photo: Julieta Cervantes

[“The Beat Goes On” music intensifies.]

Fun news to pair with bear-market season: The Lehman Trilogy, the richly deserved winner of the 2022 Tony Awards’ Best Play, will be adapted as a television series. Variety reports that the creative maestros behind The Young Pope and My Brilliant Friend will be transforming the play into a “high-end” series, which still promises to chart the history of “one of the financial institutions that helped spark the 2008 recession” in spectacular fashion over 154 years. (No network is attached just yet, but come on, HBO.) The quartet of stars in Sam Mendes’s Broadway production, Simon Russell Beale — who just clinched a Tony for Actor in a Leading Role in a Play — Adam Godley, Adrian Lester, and the rotating glass box aren’t expected to make a transition to the small screen. We’ll personally liquidate our bonds to make it happen anyway. Or stocks. Whatever is needed, really.