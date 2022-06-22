Thor: Love and Thunder Was Also Going to Heavily Feature Kate Bush

Photo: Disney/YouTube

Now here’s a strange thing: Taika Waititi and Christian Bale originally wanted Thor: Love and Thunder to have a big ol’ Kate Bush set piece, too. Bale told Total Film that rather than drawing from the comic books, his take on Gorr the God Butcher was based on vibes only. “There’s obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at,” he said. “But I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film.” One wonders what Kate Bush song would best project a Nosferatu/god-killing aura. Probably not “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” since it has “God” in the name, and Gorr would probably not love that. Maybe “Cloudbusting,” or that one about a fetus absorbing nuclear fallout through the umbilical cord. Her Fruitopia jingles are where the real heat is, but would even Taika Waititi be that avant garde?

Kate Bush has her first chart-topping hit in ages, thanks to its inclusion in Stranger Things 4. It’s a situation Bush characterized as the world “gone mad” in a recent interview. Apparently the notion of the world going gaga for Kate Bush was too mad for the MCU. But that wasn’t the end of Bale’s musical inspo for his character. “I would say that the most common thing I was staring at was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come To Daddy,’” he said. “But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”