Stars, They’re Just Like Us: The Cast of Thor Likes Penis Jokes

Photo: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Even Oscar winners and box-office superstars are not above penile humor: Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Chris Hemsworth included. In a recent Variety profile of Portman, she described the process of making her character, Jane Foster, look six feet tall for the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. To do this, the crew built up pathways that she could walk on next to other actors, which they called decks. Where do penises come into this story, you ask?

Well, it turns out that when you say “deck” in certain accents, like, say, an Australian accent, it sounds like another word. “They would call it a deck, but depending on the accent, sometimes it sounded like something else. Because we’re all children,” Thompson said. Portman personally took great delight in describing her castmates maneuvering around her pathways: “They’d all have to navigate my deck!” Poetry!