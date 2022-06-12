Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A very orange Lea Michele performed with a very pasty Jonathan Groff and Skylar Astin at the 2022 Tony Awards. The three were part of a tribute performance to Spring Awakening, which celebrated its 15-year Broadway anniversary this year. The three of them, along with the rest of the original cast, reunited to perform “Touch Me,” an ode to the blossoming sexuality of teenagers. The original cast of the musical performed beautifully, though the ode to teen sexuality is now essentially an ode to the sexuality of 35-year-olds, which is slightly less contentious. Unlike A Strange Loop’s Jaquel Spivey, Lea Michele did not have to learn any new lines for the performance.

As if no time has passed, this #SpringAwakening reunion was truly like heaven.♡ #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/EOHX9FCW1u — CBS (@CBS) June 13, 2022

The original Spring Awakening production was also the subject of HBO documentary, Those You’ve Known, which dropped earlier this year. Most importantly, the doc included a moment where Lea Michele reveals that she showed Jonathan Groff her entire vagina with a lamp, for educational purposes. She did not give Tony audiences the same honor, but did sing beautifully, which was also appreciated. It appears that as Beanie Feldstein and the rest of Funny Girl continue to limp along, Lea Michele is just growing stronger and oranger.