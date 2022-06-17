To Film Top Gun, Miles Teller Had Jet Fuel in His Blood … Literally

He’s sweating fuel. Photo: Scott Garfield

When Kenny Loggins sang “ride into the danger zone,” surely he didn’t mean medically. But when Miles Teller was filming Top Gun: Maverick, he really, well, internalized his role as a naval fighter pilot. On Late Night With Seth Meyers on June 15, the actor said that on one day of shooting, after filming a sortie, he stepped out of the jet and was “covered in hives — like, head to toe.” Teller went to the doctor, took a very macho oatmeal bath for his sensitive “Irish-Scottish skin,” and got his blood panel back. Turns out he had flame retardant, pesticides, and jet fuel in his blood. Teller recounted how he told Tom Cruise he had jet fuel in his blood, and “without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes, ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid.’”

The guy’s always on!